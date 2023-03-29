Everything leaked! Motorola Edge 40 is killing it!

Recently leaked the specifications and renders of the new Motorola Edge 40. The news is due to 15W wireless charging, larger battery and screen with 144Hz refresh rate. Not to mention the processor, which according to the leaks would go from a Snapdragon on the Edge 30 to a Mediatek Dimensity 8020. See more what leaked and the images that emerged from the new Motorola Edge 40.

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 40 – foto @TheTechOutlook

Under the hood, Motorola Edge 40 is powered by Mediaetk’s Dimensity 8020 processor. The smartphone also has 8GB of RAM and comes with either 128GB or 256GB of storage depending on the variant you choose.



Edge 40 has curved screen

This smartphone features a 6.55-inch FHD+ edge curved AMOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.



Edge 40 camera setup and rear view

The camera setup on the Motorola Edge 40 is different from what arrived on the Edge 30, with a 50MP OIS main sensor, accompanied by a 13MP ultra-wide lens. On the Edge 30 we had two 50MP sensors, normal and ultrawide. On the front camera, there is a 32 MP camera that offers clear and detailed selfies.

The smartphone is equipped with a 4,400mAh battery and supports 68W charging, which promises a full charge in just 35 minutes. There is also support for 15W wireless charging. The device runs on Android 13 out of the box and comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner.



One of the Edge 40 colors

The Motorola Edge 40 is available in four colors namely Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, Lunar Blue and Viva Magenta. With its impressive specs, the Motorola Edge 40 is expected to be a popular choice for those looking for a high quality smartphone experience.

Main features of Motorola Edge 40:

Processador: Mediatek Dimensity 8020 SoC;

Tela: 6.55″ FHD+ 144Hz AMOLED curva;

8GB RAM;

128 / 256GB storage;

Cameras: 50MP OIS + 13MP Ultrawide;

32MP Selfie;

Battery 4,400mAh | 68W charger | 15W wireless charging;

Android 13;

Fingerprints under the screen;

Cores: Eclipse Black, Nebula Green, Lunar Blue e Viva Magenta.

Via: @OnLeaks × @TheTechOutlook