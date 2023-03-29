Resident Evil 4: Remake pulverizes sales of the original

The long-awaited remake of Resident Evil 4 was finally released a few days ago. The fact that the title was received fairly well by the players is evident not only from the 23,000 reviews on Steam, of which 97 percent are positive, but also from the game’s sales figures. According to Capcom, Resident Evil 4 Remake sold over three million copies within the first two days of its release. The entire franchise has sold over 135 million copies since the release of the first offshoot in 1996 Capcom explained in a statement:

Resident Evil 4 Remake sells over three million copies in just two days

“Besides great reviews from online review sites, the title also received praise and attention following the release of the Chainsaw demo, in which players could play the beginning of the title, resulting in global sales of over three million units within the first two days post-launch of the game. Capcom remains fully committed to meeting the expectations of all stakeholders by leveraging its industry-leading game development capabilities to create highly enjoyable gaming experiences.”

With these impressive sales figures, the remake of Resident Evil 4 was even able to overshadow the seventh offshoot in the series, which only managed to sell three million units a week after publication. The remake of Resident Evil 3 sold two million copies two days after its release. Additionally, the Resident Evil 4 remake holds the record for the largest Steam launch in the brand’s history.

If you’re not one of the more than three million players yet, check out our Resident Evil 4 Remake review. However, the release of the new title is far from over, because a free update for Resident Evil 4 will be released in April of this year, which will include the Mercenary mode, among other things.