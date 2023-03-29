Windows: Integrate a large amount of network storage from the hoster into the system

If you need more space on your online storage than you can get with the free cloud services, or if you don’t want to trust Google & Co. for good reasons, you can also book capacity with a local hoster for a manageable amount. At Hetzner, for example, you get a terabyte for less than four euros per month – so there’s a lot of space for a fraction of a streaming subscription.

The colleagues from sempervideo show here how to carry out the most important setups and how to integrate the external storage space into the local Windows file system. This is quite easy to do with Explorer. It makes sense to connect the cloud storage as a network drive. Because then the storage can be addressed as a separate drive and can also be used directly by all applications – this is not necessarily possible with the alternative integration of a network address as a directory.

More from SemperVideo: On Youtube