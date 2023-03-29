Dragon Ball Super humiliates Krillin again with his most recent defeat in the manga

March 29, 2023

The fan community of Dragon Ball Super is partying with the premiere of chapter 91 of the manga, which gives continuity to the current arc, which is bound to give us many answers. But that incidentally has given us some unexpected surprises, like seeing that Krillin has been ridiculed again.

As we had explained to you before, the publication’s current adventure, which is titled Super Hero, seeks to fill all the plot and time gaps left by the last film in the franchise, which is a long way ahead of the last thing that we had seen in the anime canon.

