Netflix: here is the list of secret codes to access hidden categories in 2023

If you didn’t know, Netflix has a myriad of secret categories and subcategories that make it easier to discover movies and series. You will need the list of Netflix secret codes to access it. Here they are.

The complete list of secret codes for Netflix

Netflix offers a huge selection of movies and TV series in its monthly updated catalog. The problem is, sometimes it’s nightmarish to know where to start, even with the many sorting options on offer. However, there is an unsuspected trick to find the rare pearl more easily in the bowels of the catalog: les codes secrets Netflix.

By entering them in your browser URL or Netflix search bar, they will offer you a much smoother navigation. The codes allow you to filter the results according to your favorite genres, to immediately display what you want and above all, to condense everything on a single page without having to spend hours scrolling through everything. Enough to save you precious time in your quest for content.

Here’s how to put a secret code on Netflix and the complete list of all the codes.

To read: Netflix: 15 essential tips and tricks

🤔 Netflix: how to use secret codes?

To enter a secret code on Netflix, you must access the page in the bar of your favorite browser. But before you hit enter, you’ll need to add the code for the intended genre. We have listed all known codes below, so copy and paste this page, the code then enjoy.

Launch Netflix AND log in to your profile. You should arrive at the following URL: www.neflix.com/browse.

To access a specific category, enter the Netflix secret code following this URL address: www.neflix.com/browse/genre. So you should get this kind of web address: www.neflix.com/browse/genre/1365.

Press Enter. You should immediately arrive at the section of your choice.

On your TV, you can enter the secret code in the search bar.

👉 Netflix: what are the secret codes in 2023?

We’ve rounded up all the secret Netflix codes available in 2023 here. They’re sorted by genre – action, cartoons, kids movies, movie classics, and more. To go faster, don’t hesitate to do a search on this page by typing the desired genre. For example, “spy movies” or “thrillers”.

action and adventure

Cartoons

Movies for children and family

The great classics of cinema

comedies

Cult movies

Documentaries

dramas, society

faith, spirituality

Foreign movies

Films LGBT

Horror films

Independent films

Musique

Musical comedies

Romances

Science-fiction, Fantasy

Sport

Thrilers

Series

Others

💶 What are the prices of the Netflix formulas?

There are several ways to subscribe to the platform, as we explain in our file on Netflix prices. As a reminder, here are the four formulas offered in 2023: