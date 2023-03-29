PS Plus: April 2023 games confirmed. Another crazy month?

The response to Xbox Game Pass is on. Since the launch of its new formulas, Sony the publisher has spared no effort to make its service even more attractive. The PlayStation Plus Extra continues to expand each month, with a catalog that is seriously starting to look good. For its part, the Premium offer is still a little difficult to convince, but the publisher seems to have heard the complaints of the players. However, the Japanese giant does not neglect the PS Plus Essential. Proof of this is with the new games of April 2023.

April 2023 PS Plus games

Another month of madness for PS Plus subscribers? Since the beginning of the year, Sony has been faultless in the eyes of subscribers. The Essential formula has indeed allowed them to get their hands on Battlefield 2042, Mafia Definitive Edition, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Code Vein or even OlliOlli World on the side of the independent scene. Next month, PS5 and PS4 players will be able to get their hands on a new trio. No surprise for any of them, Sony had already announced a nice surprise. Meet Your Maker, the new game from the creators of Dead By Daylight, will be available on the service upon launch. This big April 2023 release will be accompanied by two other games.

We finally know their identity. It will therefore be necessary to count on a platform game acclaimed by players and critics, and RPG unknown but no less appreciated. Without further ado, here is the list of PS Plus games for April 2023:

Meet Your Maker (PS5, PS4)

Sackboy A Big Adventure (PS5 / PS4)

Tails of Iron (PS5 / PS4)

A small nugget in the lot

If the name of Tails of Iron will not say much to the general public, it is nonetheless a nugget. This hand-drawn RPG is indeed really popular with gamers. In this adventure, you embody Redgi, heir to the Throne who sets out to reconquer his kingdom. In a deceptive world, it’s up to you to gather your brave companions, find new recipes, blueprints for deadly weapons or armor to defeat your enemies.

The new PS Plus Essential free games will be available for collection from April 4 to May 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. French time. As for the Extra formulas, no title has been confirmed. We know, however, that 10 games will leave the service next month with some productions highly appreciated by their communities in the lot.