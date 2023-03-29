Open letter calls for halting AI development

UA number of Artificial Intelligence (AI) researchers and other personalities in the technology field – such as Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Tesla leader Elon Musk – have called for the development of this technology to be suspended.

The intent of this appeal is to suspend development of AI more powerful than GPT-4 (the latest version of OpenAI’s AI) for a period of six months. The fear is that new development poses “profound risks to society and humanity”.

“Artificial Intelligence represents a profound change in the history of life on Earth and must be planned and managed with commensurate care and resources”, can be read in the open letter. “Unfortunately, this level of planning and management is not happening, even though the last few months have seen AI lab closures and a runaway race to develop and launch digital minds increasingly more moderate than anyone – not even the creators themselves – can reliably understand, predict, or control”.

The letter in question also notes some of the risks posed by ungoverned AI development, namely the uncontrolled spread of disinformation, rising levels of unemployment and therefore losing control of humanity.

