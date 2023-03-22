Google launches test version of ChatGPT riva to the public

A technology giant, owned by the Alphabet group, had announced in early February the creation of Bard, in response to the arrival, in November, of ChatGPT, developed by the start-up OpenAI in collaboration with Microsoft.

Able to produce ’emails’, dissertations or lines of code upon a simple request, ChatGPT is awakening immense enthusiasm for generative artificial intelligence.

Use of Bard was initially limited to “trusted testers” before opening to the general public on Tuesday.

However, the number of connections was restricted and a waiting list created to manage demand.

Access is currently only possible from the United States and the United Kingdom.

“As people start using Bard and testing its capabilities, they will surprise us”, underlined the leader of Google, Sundar Pichai, in a message addressed to his team and consulted by the agency France-Presse (AFP) .

“Things will go wrong. But user feedback is essential to improving the product and the underlying technology,” he added.

The leader of the Californian group had been internally criticized for launching Bard too quickly to catch up with Microsoft.

The interface consists of a ‘site’, distinct from the Google search engine, with a space in which the user can type a question.

Questioned by the AFP about what distinguishes it from ChatGPT, Bard replied that, unlike its rival, it is “capable of accessing real-world information through Google’s search engine”.

The ‘chatbot’ (conversation robot) also highlighted that “it is still in development while ChatGPT is already available to the general public”.

“That means I’m constantly learning and improving while ChatGPT will certainly remain unchanged,” he stressed.

Already the vice-presidents of Google, Sissie Hsiao and Eli Collins, highlighted in a publication in the ‘site’ of the group that they learned a lot to test the Bard.

“The next big step in improving it is to get ‘feedback’ from more people,” they highlighted.

“The more people use it, the better the large language models (LLM, a program that can generate answers to questions formulated in everyday language) will be better at predicting answers that may be useful”, explained the two managers.

By receiving written data and conversations, the LLM algorithm can more accurately determine the relevant answer to a question.

Bard relies on LaMDA, a language model developed by Google to generate ‘chatbots’, whose first version was launched by the group from Mountain View (California) in 2021.

The two Google executives acknowledge that LLM “are not perfect” and can “securely provide inaccurate, misleading or false information”.

Google indicates that it has implemented “safeguards” to contain the possibility of inaccurate or inappropriate responses, in particular limiting the duration of exchanges in a dialogue between Bard and a user.

Since the launch of ChatGPT, several users have sought to push the ‘chatbot’ to the limit and generated absurd, even worrying, responses.

In an interview with The New York Times, Sissie Hsiao and Eli Collins said that Google has yet to determine a business model and strategy for generating profits from Bard.

