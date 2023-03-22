Now you can play as Morbius in Marvel’s Midnight Suns

Here at the editorial office, we love Marvel’s Midnight Suns, the latest strategy game from Firaxis Games. Since the game launched in December, it will be expanded with two playable characters (Deadpool and Venom) with accompanying missions. In other words, Firaxis Games has been good at releasing expansions relatively quickly after launch and for those who want more, we can now happily tell you that another expansion has struck like a bolt from the blue. Now the vampire and Spider-Man’s villain Morbius has entered as a playable character where he also tries to put an end to Hydra’s evil vampire plans.

Those who already own the season pass for Marvel’s Midnight Suns can already download the add-on at no extra cost. Those who do not own the season pass can also do so, but then have to pay a penny for the party. Now that Morbius is out, only Storm remains as a playable character before the developers release all the DLC they promised. Players who have purchased all characters will even be able to experience an extra mission that sums up the overall story told in the expansions.