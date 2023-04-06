The Last of Us: this actress from the series wants her own origin story

By shifting from game to series format, The Last of Us has deepened these characters. But an actress wants to go even further.

When it was released in 2013, The Last of Us shocked gamers. Not that the PlayStation exclusive was revolutionary in its gameplay or its purpose. But the deeply human story uniting the characters of Joel and Ellie had managed to make the title of Naughty Dog a must. The HBO series that adapts the game, which aired earlier this year, has remained very loyal to it. But some risk-taking is still to be noted, especially with the introduction of new characters.

A character that deserves to be deepened

In addition to developing the background of certain characters, Bill in mind, the series The Last of Us introduced new ones. Among them are members of a revolutionary group that has seized power in the city of Kansas City. The action takes place there during episodes 4 and 5, when Joel and Ellie meet Henry and his little brother, Sam. They are actively sought out by Kathleen, the leader of the revolutionaries. This one is interpreted by Melanie Lynksey (Celestial Creatures, Yellowjackets).

During an interview with Variety, the New Zealand actress returned to her role, which she initially wanted to refuse. She explains in fact that she had not played The Last of Us, or any other game, for that matter. It is therefore under the impetus of her husband, who “did not care” of her opinion, that she eventually changed her mind. And she did well since now, she is visibly attached to the character of Kathleen. So much so, moreover, that she would like to see a spin-off about her in order to better understand her journey.

If they wanted to go back and create an origin story, I would be in. The story of how this woman got into this (leadership) position would be really interesting.” Melanie Lynxey, via Variety

Kathleen (Melanie Lynskey) and her men, in episode 4 of The Last of Us

The Last of Us : season 2, it’s not for now

Series The Last of Us is considered one of the best video game adaptations today. But beyond its critical success, it is also a real commercial success. Each episode attracted millions of viewers. It will therefore not have been necessary to wait long for a season 2 to be announced. Knowing that the two Naughty Dog games take place five years apart and that they were respectively released in 2013 and 2020, will we have to wait years to find Ellie and Joel on the small screen?

According to Bella Ramsey, who will reprise her role as Ellie in season 2 of the series, filming should begin at the end of the year. By the time it is completed and all the post-production is done, she estimates that HBO will not broadcast the rest of the series before the end of 2024, or even 2025. We will have to take our troubles patiently, especially since as recalled by Troy Baker (Joel in the games), it will not be easy to (re)live for the fans.