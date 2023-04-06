Anvisa issues warning about batch with counterfeit Botox

The National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) issued an alert about the falsification of batches of Botox 100U, a medicine based on botulinum toxin A, used for aesthetic and therapeutic purposes. The communiqué was published this Thursday (5) in a note on the entity’s official website.

According to the agency, cases of adulteration of batches C7654C3F and C6835C3 of the Botox 100U product were identified, which are labeled in Portuguese and Turkish, respectively. These identifications were verified by the regulator’s agents in ports, airports and border areas.

The company Allergan Produtos Farmacêuticos Ltda., holder of the drug registration, confirmed that these batches are fake and that they were not imported into Brazil by official means.