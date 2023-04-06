Illumination has unveiled its next film

Animation studio Illumination has just released its latest work The Super Mario Bros Movie in cinemas. With that premiere in the bag, you would think that the studio – which also created Despicable Me, Minions, Sing and The Secret Life of Pets and more – would take a little break. But luckily (for us) that’s not the case and the studio has now revealed its next project, and surprisingly, it’s coming later this year.

The next film is called Migration and all we know right now is that it follows a family of ducks who persuade their overprotective father to go on holiday. Benjamin Renner will direct and Mike White, the man behind The White Lotus and the upcoming Despicable Me 4 (which opens in July 2024), has written the screenplay. However, the cast is still completely empty.

We also have a very short trailer for the film to offer below, which reveals that Migration will premiere on December 22nd.