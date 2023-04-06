This Vinted trick to send parcels at low prices

On TikTok, a Spaniard living in Naples posted a video that went viral explaining the interest of going through the clothing resale platform.

“Students around the world, don’t waste your money on suitcases”. On TikTok, the video of a Spaniard living in Naples, spotted by the Independent, went viral. The trick: send gifts to his mother in Spain via Vinted…

Because to send parcels abroad, via carriers or the Post Office, it is generally necessary to pay several tens of euros. So the young Spaniard had the idea of ​​going through Vinted to avoid excessive expenses.

It is therefore his mother who buys him his “package” of clothes and vice versa.

“Via La Poste they would take me 50 euros for that, they made me pay 6 euros for that”, she says in the video. “Just so you know, with Vinted, you can send anything. Don’t foolishly spend your pennies.”

In the comments, many recognize themselves in the trick, some even accusing him of revealing a well-kept secret. Others, on the contrary, discover the good plan. “What a great idea,” one of them said.

Still, Vinted obviously does not authorize these exchanges of packages which ultimately have no connection with the resale of clothing.