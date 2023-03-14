Netflix is ​​one of the most popular platforms on the market and its original series have won over fans all over the world. With so many series available, it can be difficult to choose one to watch, but what if you choose one of the original Netflix productions released in 2023? To help you, Oficina da Net brings you the 7 best Netflix original series to watch in 2023. They are productions with engaging scripts that guarantee unmissable seasons. So if you’re looking for a new series to binge-watch, get your popcorn ready and grab the controller!

A Lenda de Shahmaran (2023) A Lenda de Shahmaran (2023) Şahsu receives an invitation to teach in Adana and decides to take the opportunity to confront the grandfather who abandoned his mother many years ago. During this journey, she meets Maran, an intriguing man, and discovers the mysterious community of Mar, which is descended from the legend of Shahmaran. These individuals revere the mythical creature as representing love and wisdom, believing that Şahsu’s arrival is the fulfillment of an ancient prophecy. This life-changing encounter will change Şahsu’s life forever.

The Laws of Lidia Poet (2023)

The Laws of Lidia Poet (2023) At the end of the 19th century, a court in Turin declared Lidia Poët’s admission to the Bar to be illegal. And so she is prevented from practicing law simply because she is a woman. Penniless but full of pride, Lidia works at her brother Enrico’s law firm while she works on an appeal to try to overturn the court decision. Endowed with a vision ahead of her time, she seeks the truth hidden by appearances and prejudices to help people suspected of crimes. With her brother-in-law Jacopo, a mysterious journalist, Lidia obtains information and discovers the hidden side of the extravagant city of Turin. The series is a police drama that brings a new version of the real story of the first Italian lawyer.

Survivors (2023)

Survivors (2023) A survival competition series, in which sixteen lone wolves must compete against each other to survive in the wilds of Alaska and compete for a prize of 1 million dollars. However, there is only one rule in play: they must form teams to achieve victory in this relentless challenge.

Three Lives (2023)

Three Lives (2023) After discovering that she was separated from her sisters at birth, Rebecca embarks on a perilous journey to uncover the truth about her past. The series “Três Vidas” follows the main character, Rebecca, in an intriguing plot full of mysteries. She is drawn into an investigation after discovering the existence of an alleged twin sister, who promises to unravel dark secrets involving the mother and husband of the deceased businesswoman.

That ’90s Show (2023)

That ’90s Show (2023) In the year 1995, Leia Forman, a young woman in search of more excitement in her life and new friendships, decides to visit her grandparents Red and Kitty in Point Place. It is there that she meets a rebellious and lively neighbor, who introduces her to a group of friends formed by her brother Nate, his girlfriend Nikki, Ozzie and Jay. Together, they give Leia the fun she’s been craving. Excited about the opportunity to reinvent herself, Leia convinces her parents to take a vacation to Point Place. Soon, the Foreman household fills up with teenagers again, which makes Kitty happy, but Red less so.

Freeridge (2023)

Freeridge (2023) Freeridge, a coming-of-age comedy created by the same producers as On My Block. The story follows feuding sisters Gloria and Ines, along with their friends Demi and Cameron, as they face new loves, resentments and a curse that has brought dark misfortunes into their lives. Freeridge is set on the same block beloved by fans of On My Block.