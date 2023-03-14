How to Change Netflix Subtitle Size on TV?

For the past few days, Netflix has allowed you to configure the display of subtitles on televisions. You have the option to change the size of the subtitles, as well as the style

This new option allows better accessibility of content on TV

Otherwise, the same option is already available for the web version for computers

Netflix subtitles too small for you? As the TechCrunch site reports, for the past few days, the video streaming service has finally offered you a way to customize these on smart TVs, so that they are more readable (compared to the size of your television or compared the distance from which you are looking, for example).

To customize how Netflix subtitles display on a TV, you must first start playing a video

Under the video player controls you will see a new gear icon where the subtitle settings are located

Tap on it and you will see the new options which allow you to customize the appearance of the subtitles

As you can see in the image below, you can choose between medium, smaller or larger subtitles. And the streaming service also offers options for subtitle styling.

However, Netflix specifies that these subtitle options are not available for Arabic, Hebrew, Japanese, Korean, Romanian, Thai and Traditional Chinese.

How to customize subtitles on PC?

To adjust subtitles on PC, the option has been around for a long time. From the Netflix site:

Click the down arrow next to your profile, top right corner

Then click on Account

In the “Profiles and Parental Controls” section, click on your profile

Then, click edit next to Caption Display

You will be able to change the font, the size of the subtitles as well as the shadow

The fact that Netflix offers a way to configure the display of subtitles, especially on televisions, allows better accessibility for the content.