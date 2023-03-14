There is a Netflix series confirmed to return for April

A Netflix has announced that the second season of ‘Sweet Tooth’ will premiere on the streaming service on April 27th.

As the The Verge websitethe eight episodes of the first season of ‘Sweet Tooth’ hit Netflix in June 2021. With this announcement from Netflix, fans can finally mark the return of this fantasy series on their calendars.

‘Sweet Tooth’ is based on a series of comics by Jeff Lemire, where the world is ravaged by a pandemic and, at the same time, children begin to emerge who have elements of different animals.

