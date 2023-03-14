Tesla: autonomous driving is more efficient than you, it is the manufacturer who affirms it with its figures

Supporting documents, Tesla claims that its automatic driving is safer than if you take the wheel. Figures that the manufacturer reveals to prove that its technology would be more secure in terms of accident ratio compared to traditional vehicles.

The co-founder of Tesla may find that autonomous driving is a wandering, the manufacturer persists and signs. Elon Musk’s company has unveiled the quarterly report on the safety of its electric cars. According to these documents, the company’s vehicles are very safe in autonomous driving with very few accidents reported for millions of kilometers traveled.

Self-driving safety certified by Tesla

Tesla reveals rather positive results regarding the autonomous driving of its electric cars. The builder lists one accident every 7.8 million kilometers, which certifies that this feature of its vehicles is rather safe despite recalls and other accidents. For level 2 of autonomous driving, it is still less glorious with an accident every 2.2 million kilometers. Nevertheless, for comparison, traditional cars record an accident every 1 million kilometers around, proof that Tesla is doing quite well.

These results remain to be nuanced because the car manufacturer does not disclose the data collected. What kind of driving is this? How serious are the accidents listed? Tesla is still missing of transparency while its autonomous driving technology is often criticized, in particular for its unreliability according to some. Even its uselessness, considered a gadget by its detractors.

Is Tesla Self-Driving Reliable?

If Tesla’s documents are to be believed, it is. But as explained above, it is better to take these results with a grain of salt in the face of the lack of precise data. Autonomous driving still has problems and various accidents are regularly talked about in the specialized press. Not everyone necessarily wants to entrust his life and the driving of his vehicle to a machine, even while keeping an eye on the road. Tesla wants to reassure its customers (and future customers) with these positive figures which show an improvement compared to previous years, which is undeniable.