Creating technical drawings: Dimensioning parts with FreeCAD

Our sample project – a universal bottle cap – is designed and drawn in 3D, a drawing template is created and the title block is already filled in; that was the subject of the first part of our series of articles.

In the second part we created views and sections and spread them out on the sheet, now it’s time for the dimensions. Because they save you from having to laboriously measure distances, diameters, angles and the like from paper when building according to a printed plan.

As always, we show the procedure in FreeCAD click by click in an accompanying video at the end of the article.