Metal Hellsinger: new music, new weapon... the first DLC is available!

Several months after its release, Metal: Hellsinger welcomes new free and paid content, the opportunity to immerse yourself in this very original title for a few hours.

The first DLC of Metal: Hellsinger is available

In case you missed this title developed by The Outsiders, Metal: Hellsinger is a rhythm-based FPS in which it is necessary to shoot in rhythm with the music. The more the player shoots in time with the music, the more intense it becomes.

To compose the soundtrack, the studio called upon internationally renowned artists, in particular the singers of Trivium, Dark Tranquility or even the singers of Jinjer and Arch Enemy.

Thus, the Dream of the Beast DLC introduces two new songs, one performed by Cristina Scabbia of Lacuna Coil, and the other by Will Ramos of Lorna Shore. Like the titles in the base game, these two new tracks were composed by Two Feathers.

The developer does not stop there, since this first DLC is an opportunity to discover a new weapon. “The Red Right Hand” is a machine gun forged and fused from elements of heaven and hell.

Finally, the protagonist can equip three new outfits, the opportunity to take advantage of gameplay modifiers, such as the maximum increase in weapon ammunition in the event of successful reloads. Equipping one of these outfits removes the multiplier up to x16 from the base one.

In parallel with these paid new features, a free update is coming at the same time. The “Song Selector” marks its debut, allowing you to select the song of your choice in any level.

Dream of the Beast and the update are available now. Metal: Hellsinger is playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC. It’s included with Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, and Xbox Cloud Gaming.