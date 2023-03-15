Build 2023: Microsoft invites you to a developer conference, registration open



Microsoft has made it official: the dates for the Build developer conference are set. The company invites you to a hybrid event where artificial intelligence, but also the established products of the software group, will be a topic.





As Microsoft announced last night, as expected, they want to be available for the period from May 22nd to 25th, 2023 Microsoft build 2023 invite to Seattle. It will be a two-pronged event, taking place both live and online. The data differ slightly.



The so-called Build 2023 digital event will take place on May 23 and 24, 2023 in the form of a large number of online streams. This part of the event should probably also deal with the most important topics. All around and at the same time, Microsoft is also inviting to other build events in Seattle. As usual, the opening address will be given by Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella.

Concrete issues are still open

Specifically, so-called “pre-day workshops” are also being held in Seattle on May 22nd, while the actual “on-site conference” will take place on May 23rd, 24th and 25th, 2023 – i.e. lasts one day longer than the online event. Unlike some other manufacturers, Microsoft’s developer conference is actually aimed almost exclusively at one such audience: developers. As far as the topics are concerned, Microsoft is still very reluctant to make announcements, especially since the session catalog has not yet been updated. The focus should be Windows 11 and maybe Windows 12, among other things, but above all the group’s current plans to integrate functions from the field of artificial intelligence in practically all of its products.

Microsoft has them Registration for Build 2023 officially started, with participation online as always free of charge. If you want to attend on-site, you’ll need to shell out $1,525 in tickets for the events at the Seattle Convention Center.

Summary Microsoft Build 2023: 22nd-25th May 2023 Seattle

Hybrid event: live and online event

Pre-Day Workshops May 22 & On-Site Conference May 23-25 May

Topics: Windows 11 & 12, AI integration in products

Registration started, online participation free of charge

Onsite Conference: Ticket Price $1525

