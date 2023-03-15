Valheim: the essential indie game soon on Switch and PS5?

Valheim is THE indie sensation of 2021 and the viking game has come a long way since then. PlayStation and Switch players are now waiting for their release. Coming soon ?

Coming out of nowhere in early access on Steam in early 2021, Valheim quickly blew up Valve’s platform. Millions of players flocked to the servers at breakneck speed. More than 5 million copies sold in record time, an independent studio that had to double its workforce just as quickly, madness.

A craze that helped the game find a place on Xbox, in early access, some time later. The game is now officially released in version 1.0 on Xbox Series and Xbox One, in addition to being part of the Xbox Game Pass games of March 2023. Since then, Valheim continues on its merry way and updates itself regularly. But things may well change soon.

Valheim might be coming to PS5 and Switch, but…

In a recent interview, one of the Irongate studio developers, Jonathan Smårs, spoke about the future of his flagship game. He says that it’s not all up to them and that for the moment, the studio remains focused on the PC and Xbox versions. However, it does not close the door to new platforms.

Currently we’re only looking at Xbox, but you never know Jonathan Smårs, Irongate, in the podcast Xbox Expansion Pass

For now, therefore, Valheim isn’t slated to release on PS5 and Nintendo Switch just yet, but it’s not entirely ruled out, even if the statement is brief and evasive. But with such success, it would be surprising if it were otherwise.

As a reminder, Valheim is a survival game playable in multiplayer in which you play as a viking. In addition to having to find resources, craft a whole bunch of objects and build a solid base to survive monster attacks, Valheim also offers a mystical journey. The main plot pushes us to explore the world and face deities from Viking mythology. And believe us, that’s easier said than done.