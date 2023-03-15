There’s good and bad news for ‘The Last of Us’ fans

O Naughty Dog producer responsible for ‘The Last of Us’ (and also for the HBO series), Neil Druckmann, gave an interview to Kinda Funny channel on YouTube, where he talked a little about the company’s next project. And no, unfortunately it’s not a sequel to ‘The Last of Us Part II’.

“I know the fans really want ‘The Last of Us Part 3’, I hear that all the time. All I can say is that we already have our next project. So the decision has already been made.”noted Druckmann.

As previously announced, the next project from the PlayStation producer is located in the same universe as ‘The Last of Us’ but, this time, it will not be a game with a campaign and narrative – but an online multiplayer game.

“We considered many different things and chose what we were most excited about”explained Druckmann. “It’s an interesting experience for me because it’s the first ‘The Last of Us’ where I’m not the lead writer and director. What the team did is really cool. It’s very different from what I would do, but it’s what’s exciting, what other people do in this world.”.

As for news, Druckmann said that fans will be able to stay “know much more” about this project later this year.

