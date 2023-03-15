House of the Gundead Arcade : Enter the Gungeon revient en tant que borne d’arcade.

Enter The Gungeon was one of the spearheads of the Devolver Digital house. Rogue-like, dungeon-crawler, shooter-looter all at once, the cocktail shaken (and not stirred) in pixel art had conquered public and critics when it was released in 2016 on PC, propelling the small stable Dodge Roll in the front of the scene. After having settled down on almost all possible and imaginable platforms, the title has been embellished with a plethora of additional content, for ever more guns and of dungeons. If the start of a sequel to the goose with the golden eggs would have been largely predictable, Devolver took its fanbase by surprise, giving birth to an authentic arcade terminal, the title of which does not hide its inspirations.

House of The Dead + Enter The Gungeon

No need to look any further than the concept of House of the Dead : an arcade terminal, two guns on the front, heroes screwed on rails, and waves of enemies parading while waiting to receive their dose of meatballs in order to pass the weapon to the left. La Bête presents itself as a rather luxurious terminal, richly decorated with the effigy of the heroes of Enter The Gungeon. The machine weighs no less than 225 kilograms, for the following dimensions: 91 cm by 97.8 cm, for 196 cm in height. A very beautiful baby.

There remains the question of the accessibility of the Beast, because if a few arcades remain as best they can across the Atlantic, they are more than endangered in France. To afford the monster co-developed by the Griffin Aerotech company, you will have to sell a kidney or two on the black market, since it is available for purchase for the peccadillo of 5,499 dollars (excluding shipping costs, this Obviously). As for a possible port on home consoles and PC, Devolver Digital has not even mentioned it.