Kingdom Eighties announced for consoles

The 80s has managed to become a strong brand in itself, where the almost mythical decade is enough as a draw to attract attention. In recent years, we’ve seen more and more movies, TV series and games set in this era, and later this year it’s time for another one.

Kingdom Eighties was announced for PC last year, but has now also been confirmed for consoles. We’ve got a new trailer showing off the adventure, which seems to include things that were actually big in the 80s like riding BMX, hanging out in arcades and going to summer camp. This is the official description of the game Steam page

“It was supposed to be a summer camp like any other: fresh air, a change of scenery, friendly new faces, everything you’ve been looking forward to after a long year. Then again, anything would be better than staying at home and hearing your parents argue day in and day out.

Yeah, that’s what you thought. Because a few days in, you’ve started to hear weird sounds after dusk, and seeing strange odd shapes with… glowing scarlet eyes?”

Check out the video below, nostalgia is promised for everyone who attended!