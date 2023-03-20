A70 near Wonsees: Young driver falls asleep – crashed into truck without braking

Accident on the A70 in the district of Kulmbach – were drugs involved? On Saturday morning (March 18, 2023) at around 6.30 a.m., a driver probably due to a microsleep lost control and drove into an articulated lorry without braking. The car, which came from the direction of Michelstadt, was then thrown against the central barrier.

The 20-year-old driver was injured and taken to the hospital. In the vehicle of the person who caused the accident were also stolen license plates found that already at tank scams had been used, as reported by the Bayreuth Traffic Police Inspectorate on Monday morning. These license plates were confiscated, as was the driver’s outer clothing.

Was the driver drugged? Accident built on the A70 near Wonsees

When cleaning the stretcher of the ambulance, a small amount was found marijuana found. Since there is now a suspicion of an accident under the influence of drugs, the public prosecutor’s office in Bayreuth also made one blood collection ordered from the driver and the drugs confiscated.





The fire brigades Harsdorf, Schirradorf, Altdrossenfeld and Stadelhofen, the Thurnau motorway maintenance department and the rescue service worked for several hours, rescued the vehicle and the driver and secured the accident site. The damage is provisionally estimated at 7000 euros.

