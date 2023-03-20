Rohan Rai, ex-boyfriend of Disha Salian, to marry actress Sheen Dass in April, three years after manager Sushant Singh Rajput tragically passed away – Reuters

Rohan Rai, boyfriend of the late Disha Salian, will marry TV actress Sheen Dass on April 22, 2023. He and the late celebrity manager have been in a relationship for seven long years. There were many conspiracy theories after Disha Salian’s death, but Mumbai police concluded it was a death by suicide. Rohan Rai and Sheen Dass’ wedding will take place in Kashmir where she is from. It will be a matter of two to three days. He said Sheen Dass’ family remembered Kashmir very fondly so the couple decided to get married there. It would create beautiful memories for the family.

Rohan Rai and Sheen Dass became friends on the sets of Piya Albela. They grew closer after she contacted him after Disha Salian died. The actress told The Times Of India that she was heartbroken to watch him face a media trial after his death. It seems that when she told him she was considering getting married, and that he too should think about it, he told her that they might consider each other if they found him compatible. Rohan Rai said it was hard to forget his former girlfriend, especially when going to places he had been with her. He said he was sure he wanted time to embark on a new relationship. It seems that he and Sheen Dass have common interests in music, spirituality and family values. He was quoted as saying, “I was grieving when Sheen and I started talking. While I had to do a lot of explaining with people, only a handful assured me that this too would pass, and Sheen was one of them. He says she was his anchor.

Rohan Rai is close with Disha Salian’s mother and has promised to take care of her family. Sheen Dass says she has no problem with it and wants him to take his time to heal and get over the pain. She said, “Even if you are in a relationship or a marriage, the person has their own life. I do not intend to replace Disha, but to make my place in her life. »