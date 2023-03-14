Nuremberg: Several demonstrations on Wednesday – police warn of traffic delays

On Wednesday (03/15/2023) mobile meetings will take place in the city of Nuremberg. According to the police, road users must expect traffic delays.

In the area of ​​the route there will be temporary traffic closures and the resulting obstructions to traffic. Vehicle drivers are asked to follow the instructions of the police officers deployed and to drive around the area around the elevator routes in the specified period.

The following routes are affected at different times:

from 09:00 a.m.: Prof.-Ernst-Nathan-Str. – Kirchenweg – Friedrich-Ebert-Platz – Bucherstr. – Neutorgraben – Westtorgraben – Kontumazgarten (intermediate rally – height of Erler Klinik – stay approx. 15 minutes) – Spittlertorgraben – Ludwigstor – Jakobsplatz – Dr.-Kurt-Schuhmacher-Str. – Kornmarkt.

from approx. 9.30 a.m.: Rathausplatz – Theresienstr. – Inner Laufer Gasse – Beckschlagergasse – Rathenauplatz – Laufertorgraben – Steubenbrücke – Prinzregentenufer – Marientorgraben – Königstorgraben – Königstor – Hallplatz – Kornmarkt.

from approx. 09:45 a.m.: Veit-Stoß-Anlage – Fürther Str. – Südliche Fürther Str. – Plärrer – Ludwigstor – Jakobsplatz – Dr.-Kurt-Schuhmacher-Str. – Kornmarkt.

from approx. 10:00 a.m.: Prinzregentenufer – Marientorgraben – Königstorgraben – Königstor – Hallplatz – Kornmarkt.

