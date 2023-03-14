Man United vs Arsenal: Where to watch the game in the US – Reuters

Man United v Arsenal is one of English football’s biggest rivalries – and here’s how to watch.

Where to find Man United v Arsenal

Viewers in the US can find Man United vs Arsenal in a few places, depending on the competition.

The Premier League rights are held by NBC. While select games each week are shown exclusively on their Peacock streaming service, big games are broadcast on television on USA Network or the main live channel NBC. United-Arsenal is a marquee game that will almost certainly be shown in the US or on NBC. Additionally, shows in Spanish are televised on Universo or Telemundo.

Both clubs are usually the top 6 contenders in the EPL and are the two most successful teams in all of England. Additionally, the Gunners and United have significant followings in the United States, so both teams appearing frequently on American linear television is no surprise.

Considering it’s a guarantee that United-Arsenal perform twice a year in the Premier League, the best bet to catch the matches is via fuboTV. The streaming service is a cable alternative that includes more than 100 channels, including those that show the Premier League.

Recommended viewing option Includes: Premier League, Liga MX, Ligue 1, + 84 sports channels 7 day free trial

fuboTV offers a 7-day free trial and costs $74.99/month after that.

Watch Arsenal vs Spurs on US TV

While NBC owns the Premier League rights, there are other competitions that could see the two teams meet.

If both are drawn in the FA Cup or League Cup, those rights are owned by ESPN. The majority of FA Cup matches are shown on ESPN+. However, later round matches and the final can also be shown on the ESPN/ESPN2 cable networks.

If the two teams face off in the UEFA Champions League or Europa League, things switch to CBS/Paramount+. The games all air on Paramount+ streaming, with select matches also airing on the CBS mainnet.

Streaming Deals

As stated above, fuboTV (with access to Premier League matches) costs $74.99/month and offers a 7-day free trial.

Peacock owns the Premier League rights, but flagship games like United vs Arsenal are very likely to be shown on linear TV, these games are not usually available on Peacock. However, Saturday games aired on NBC are usually also simulcast on Peacock.

ESPN+, for FA Cup and League Cup matches, costs $9.99/month, or $99.99 per year. Also available is the Disney Bundle, which combines ESPN+ with Disney+ and Hulu, adding a ton of additional content for $13.99/month.

History of the Man United vs Arsenal rivalry

The two clubs have been playing each other since 1894, with much of this century+ in the same division. But the rivalry has intensified considerably since the mid-1990s. The two clubs have been in constant competition for the Premier League and FA Cup titles since the turn of the millennium.

The game really started to heat up in October 1990 with a brawl that involved nearly every player on the pitch. Once the dust settled, players were fined on both sides and both clubs were hit with point deductions, an incredibly rare occurrence as punishment for player behavior. Arsenal would go on to lose a single game all season and win the league.

The arrival of Arsene Wenger at Highbury in 1996 amplified matters further, as his tenure coincided with a period of great success for the Gunners. Under his leadership, Arsenal won three EPL titles (including the unbeaten ‘Invincible’ campaign in 2003/04), seven FA Cups and seven Community Shields.

A modern classic light fixture

Not to be outdone of course, much of that same period saw them take on a United side managed by Sir Alex Ferguson. United would win ten EPL crowns, two FA Cups, three League Cups, seven Community Shields, three UEFA Champions Leagues and one Intercontinental and Club World Cup under Ferguson while Wenger was at Arsenal (1996-2013) .

The aforementioned Wenger and Ferguson headline the long list of great managers who have walked the margins of these two massive clubs. Players like Thierry Henry, George Best, Bobby Charlton, Ian Wright, David Beckham and many more graced the pitch in this modern classic game. Additionally, several big names have played for both teams, such as Robin van Persie, Danny Welbeck, Alexis Sánchez and Andy Cole.

Titles won Arsenal Manchester United Premier League / 1ère Division 13 20 FA Cup 14 12 Ligue’s cup 2 6 Community Shield 16 21 European Cup / Champions League 0 3 European Cup Winners’ Cup 1 1 UEFA Cup / Europa League 0 1 European Super Cup 0 1 Inter-City Fairs Cup 1 0 Intercontinental Cup 0 1 FIFA Club World Cup 0 1 Total 47 67

All-time results in all official competitions:

Arsenal Draw Manchester United 87 53 98

Most recently, Arsenal came out on top at the Emirates, beating Man United 3-2 in week 21 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on January 22.

For more information on these two English giants, check out our Arsenal and Man United pages, with team info and the latest TV and streaming schedules.