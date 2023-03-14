Horizon Forbidden West: How the Burning Shores DLC benefits from the PS5

On April 19th the DLC Burning Shoes for Horizon Forbidden West will be released. As the developers explain, the expansion uses the possibilities of the PlayStation 5 as well as possible to take your journey graphically to the next level.

Beautiful, beautiful, Burning Shores?

Game Director Mathijs de Jonge speaks in the new PlayStationBlog about the technical possibilities that arise for the DLC through Sony’s latest console. This is particularly important for Horizon Forbidden West as an extremely visual game in order to make the world “rich in detail and diverse.”

“With Horizon Forbidden West, every detail we added or improved required a detour to optimize for PS4 as well. Since we focused solely on PS5 with Burning Shores, we were able to draw from the full range ” says de Jonge.



De Jonge knows exactly what advantages the PS5 brings to the expansion: “Using the processing power of the PS5 console, we can run certain simulations at a higher speed in order to achieve more lifelike results and even better gameplay.”

“On PS5, Horizon Forbidden West runs at a higher resolution and frame rate than PS4, and the individual elements are more detailed, which greatly improves the overall quality. There’s also a very special lighting setup for Aloy that we usually only see during cinematics use, but on PS5 it’s enabled at all times.”



In addition, gamers can enjoy the game with much more detail at a distance, as well as variable refresh rates and a 40Hz mode that offer an even smoother experience for gamers with suitable hardware.

The game director himself is enthusiastic about the performance of the PS5 outside of Horizon Forbidden West and was particularly impressed by the Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarök.