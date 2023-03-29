The second season of House of the Dragon will be shorter

The production of House of the Dragon season two starts in just a few days and we fans are of course very hungry to see the continuation play out. But those who hoped for one in as many episodes as the opening season will probably be disappointed in an interview with Deadline the team has confirmed that this will be shorter. A decision an HBO spokesperson said was made based on the story they want to tell in the second season.

Rumor has it that series executive producer Ryan Condal has backed off the tape a bit to try and get a better overview of what’s to come. At present, it is still unclear whether House of the Dragon will end in season three or whether a fourth will also be produced. As some of you know, George RR Martin’s book Fire & Blood is the basis for the series, but the production team has previously made it clear that they have no plans to follow it to the letter, but rather aim to capture the essentials the parts.

So if no more scheduling changes happen, season two will be eight episodes long, rather than the originally planned ten. How this then affects season three remains to be seen, but Condal and Martin hint that it will most likely end up being four seasons before the whole story is told and finished.

What are your hopes for the second season? What would you like to see more or less of?