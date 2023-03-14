I called the cops to stop the mean BBC from hunting down my missing daughter for a TV license fine, says Claudia Lawrence’s mum – Up News Info

BBC is harassing Claudia Lawrence over her TV license fees – 14 years after her disappearance sparked a murder investigation.

The head of the university has disappeared in York but the requests are still coming to his cabin.

Claudia’s mother Joan, 79, called the police to stop the BBC sending TV license applications to her daughter

Distraught mum Joan, 79, said: ‘Threat of legal action and £1,000 fine. It’s incredible and you have to stop.

Devastated, Joan Lawrence continues to find the letters insistent during visits to Claudia’s adjoining cottage.

She was 35 when she disappeared on her way to work at York University. Claudia is presumed dead.

Joan has kept the house alone since her ex-husband Peter died aged 74 in 2021.

After a January letter threatened Claudia with legal action and a £1,000 fine, Joan contacted the BBC-run TV Licensing Authority to enforce the charges.

But his appeals were ignored and another letter followed.

Joan told The Sun: “There was a letter recently, threatening a £1,000 fine if the license was not paid. It’s incredible.

“I wrote to them to tell them what happened, and the police are supposed to sort it out, but the letters are still coming.

“Receiving these letters causes me untold sorrow. »

Incredibly, Claudia’s disappearance and a call from Joan were even featured on Crimewatch, the BBC’s own show.

Joan added: “You would think they would know by now, after all the publicity, wouldn’t you?

“They must have sent two or three letters a year the whole time this was happening.

“One was mean and horrible. It threatened that failure to pay could affect his credit rating.

“I’m not someone who’s ever been in debt, I pay straight away, so that was a horrible thing to read. It really needs to stop. »

Every two weeks, Joan drives 30 minutes from her home in Malton, North Yorks, to check on Claudia’s cottage.

She added: “I always have a few tough days before I leave because it’s emotionally draining. It then affects me for days afterwards.

Joan’s disgraceful treatment is putting further pressure on the BBC, whose reputation has been tarnished by the row over Match of the Day host Gary Lineker’s tweet.

Critics last night slammed the demands sent to Joan and renewed calls for the BBC to reconsider the way it targets non-payers. More than 52,000 people have been fined following TV license prosecutions in the latest figures for 2020.

And it is estimated that 76% of them are women. Activists say women are being massively pursued as they are usually at home when law enforcement calls.

In January, BBC chairman Richard Sharp called the £159-a-year license fee a regressive tax, penalizing the poor, women and pensioners.

He added: “In some ways it is considered anachronistic because there are other countries that are adopting other mechanisms.

“And there are a number of issues with how we collect license fees from pensioners and also issues with people not paying for the license, for example, in relation to gender issues. , so it is imperfect. »

Claudia disappeared 14 years ago on her way to work at York University – pictured here with her father Peter, who died aged 74 in 2021 Credit: document

Last night Tory MP Kevin Foster said: ‘My heart goes out to Claudia’s mum, Joan.

“It only gets worse for the BBC, it is simply impossible to justify these demands. On the contrary, it only advances the cause of decriminalizing payment for a television service. »

Fellow Tory David Morris said: ‘It’s a shame. There is simply no excuse. Heads should roll.

Culture Minister Julia Lopez told MPs there was growing concern that the public would no longer support licensing fees.

Sunday marks the 14th anniversary of Claudia’s disappearance.

The initial police investigation, centered on his love life, was widely criticised. A second probe was launched in 2013.

But in 2017 North Yorkshire Police admitted the 20-person review team had failed to find a breakthrough.

Each investigation focused on her social life at the Nags Head pub, four doors down from her home. Five men were arrested on suspicion of murder, but no one was ever charged.

Detectives blamed a lack of CCTV, data and forensic evidence.

Remarkably, they also claimed they couldn’t solve the case because those in the know wouldn’t provide details.

Joan added: ‘I keep hearing the phrase that people don’t just disappear, but I’m afraid sometimes they do and for those left behind it’s a terrible burden to bear.

“It’s the terrible uncertainty of not knowing and this feeling that at any moment she could walk through the door.

“There have been so many special occasions, birthdays, Christmases and family milestones that have passed since Claudia left and that feeling never goes away.

“If anything, over time the pain of this separation gets worse. It certainly never goes away, no matter how busy you are.

“But somehow, I learned to live with grace from the support of my community, my friends and my faith. One way or another, you keep going.

“No matter how long this lasts, I will never give up hope that one day she will come back to me. I need that light at the end of the tunnel. »

Last night the TV Licensing Authority said: ‘We are sorry for any distress caused to Ms Lawrence.

“As it advised that the property may be occupied at some point, TV Licensing has stopped all letters to the address for three months.

“However, the property remains vacant and we have placed an indefinite hold on the address today and this will not be removed until we are advised the property is occupied. »

Devastated, Joan Lawrence continues to find the letters during visits to Claudia’s adjoining cottage Credit: collect