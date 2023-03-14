Goku, is that you? These Nike sneakers are the most extravagant you’ll see in 2023

At first glance, it’s human hair that shows through these sneakers. And, due to the shape of the “hairstyle”, it is Goku’s in live-action. But no, these curious Nike shoes have nothing to do with Dragon Ball.

Canyaon, a 22-year-old Russian designer returns to work on his own project using artistic and individual Nike products, no link to the swoosh company. This has to be the most outlandish thing to look in 2023: the Nike M2K Tekno Hairstyle.

According to Hypebeast review, Canyaon was inspired by designers like Nicole McLaughlin, expert in using recycling elements. But in the case of the Hairstyle, they are strands of thread that resemble hair.

Nike M2K Tekno Hairstyle Shoes designed by Canyaon

The wavy soles of the sneakers remain intact, but the upper part, very disturbing, uses the strands of yarn combed up. Called “points of freedom”.

For the moments They are just a concept and it is unknown if he will sell them. But they do not stop generating curiosity about his style.

Meet Canyaon, the father of the Nike M2K Tekno Hairstyle shoe

The young Russian designer Canyaon has 117 thousand followers on his Instagram account, where he has launched 51 posts with tennis shoes and gloves Nike, Reebok y Wilson, among other companies.

Your post with the Nike M2K Tekno Hairstyle exceeded 7 thousand likes.

Canyaon also has a TikTok account, where he shows how he styles his sneakers, as well as featuring the Tekno Hairstyle. The latter exceeds one million views on the social network.

Many compared the sneaker hair style with the hairstyle of Lil Uzi Vert in Rolling Loud. However, for us as Dragon Ball fans, the first thing we think of is Goku’s hair.

What do you think about this sneaker concept? Do you think that if they are launched they will be successful in the market? Let us know your comments on our social networks.