The 2022 Qatar World Cup was listed as the most expensive World Cup fair in history.

It is estimated that the 2026 World Cup will generate revenues of up to 500 million dollars (more than 10 billion pesos).

2026 will bring with it a new edition of the FIFA World Cup, which will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico, the latter being the first country to organize the World Cup for the third time in the history of the tournament.

Almost three months have passed since the World Cup in Qatar came to an end, considered, according to data from Front Office Sports and, for many, the best in history, due to the fact that, finally, Lionel Messi was crowned World Champion together with the Argentine National Team.

After winning the match against France, the Argentines pocketed a prize of up to $42 million for their national soccer federation, from FIFA’s $440 million prize fund, the highest amount ever received by a world champion in the history of this tournament, according to what The Sporting News points out.

On the other hand, although it is true that in soccer worldwide Messi managed to position his name in history, he also did so at the brand level; Today, the Lionel Messi who currently plays for PSG is different from the footballer prior to the 2022 World Cup. His alliances with brands, his life contract, his sponsorships and his presence on social networks have exploded since December 2022, putting still higher his name.

Let us remember that, in addition, recently it was rumored that in Arabia they had a contract of 300 million euros per year, the best contract in history for a footballer; however, the information, the appearance, did not go beyond being a rumor.

Confirm format for World Cup 2026; These are the parties that Mexico will have

Looking ahead to the next three and a half years, the 2026 FIFA World Cup already has a new venue -three-, which will be distributed among the countries of North America, the United States, Canada and Mexico.

With the upcoming World Cup, Mexico will be the first country to host an event of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), since in 1970 and in 1986 it was the orchestrator of the tournament.

On this occasion, it is estimated that the 2026 World Cup will generate income of up to 500 million dollars (more than 10 billion pesos), between the rent of the approved stadiums, lodging expenses and, of course, the consumption of the expected spectators. On the other hand, estimates of Sport Business emphasize that, in total, the cost of the 2026 World Cup would be between 15 and 20 billion dollars, of which Mexico will have to invest some 6,600 million

Today, after various rumors, it was confirmed that the great FIFA tournament will have a new format: 48 teams divided into 12 groups. The final will be played on July 19, 2026.

In Mexico, it was already known that the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Akron in Guadalajara and the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City will be venues and In total there will be 13 matches that will be played in national territory, all of them corresponding to the Group Phase.

At the moment, it is not known how much money the World Cup champion will receive, but it will be an important positioning opportunity for Mexico, especially in a context in which the country’s image has not been the best for years.

