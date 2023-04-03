Ecuadorian woman showed how drug trafficking networks work

The Ecuadorian Carmen Mireya Alarcón She was arrested in Barcelona in April 2021, she was known within her criminal group as ‘La Señora’. The woman, at that time, assured the police that she had made a mistake and that is why she asked not to be arrested.

“I don’t even live in Spain, I went to pick up my husband with the lawyer,” Alarcón told them.

The woman had traveled to that city to help her husband, who had been arrested at the El Prat airport a few days before. Both had warrants issued by the Southern District of California. They were wanted for the crime of drug trafficking. Finally, they were extradited to the United States and are currently facing a legal case.

How the networks that supply drug traffickers work

Ecuadorian woman



The extradition sentence against Carmen Mireya Alarcón, who was for a time the most wanted fugitive on the continent, shows an overview of How the networks that supply drug traffickers work at sea to evade the authorities.

With some suspicions about what was happening on the high seas, the US authorities opened an investigation in August 2017 in search of a criminal organization with headquarters in Mexico and another in Ecuador and which trafficked drugs to the US.

The investigation led them to discover several “networks of commercial fishing vessel owners and captains.”

What is a drug network?

drug network



It consists of a complex system of defense and corruption through which force, coercion, and corruption are used to defend and maintain capital, territories, trafficking and transportation networks, and other activities in the production chain, against the attack by rival drug traffickers or other agents

