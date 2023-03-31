“Eddama” series controversy: actress Aida Ababsa rants

Algerian actress Aida Ababsa has responded to the negative reviews that have emerged against the drama series “Eddama”. In fact, you are aware that this series has been strongly criticized by some viewers. Indeed, they expressed their concern about the impact it could have on young viewers, especially children and adolescents. And this, because of the scenes of violence and drug consumption which are represented there.

In response to these criticisms, Aida Ababsa broke the silence on her official Facebook page. She said rumors that the series might affect teenage behavior were unfounded. According to her, it was a plot to hinder the path of producers and actors, because the series had met with great success, from the broadcast of its first episodes.

In this sense, the actress also pointed out that people who criticize the project should wait until the end to give their opinion on the series. She said the scenes of violence reflected the reality of Algerian society. It should be noted that this answer was intended in part for an Internet user. She said that her little brother’s behavior has changed a lot because of this series.

Eddama series: ARAV asks for explanations

On Thursday March 30, the Algerian Audiovisual Regulatory Authority (ARAV) issued a press release requesting clarifications from ENTV regarding a scene from the “Eddama” series. Indeed, in this scene, shot in Bab el Oued, the acronym of the separatist movement classified as terrorist (MAK) appears visibly on a wall in the background.

As a result, ARAV reacted quickly by asking ENTV for an explanation, which in turn contacted the director of the series, Yahia Mouzahem. In fact, Yahia Mouzahem was quick to react. And this, by going to the filming location of the series to clarify the situation. He therefore filmed an explanatory video which he posted on his official Instagram account.

In this video, Mouzahem and neighborhood residents said that the MAK symbol was actually just random old graffiti made by neighborhood youth. He then wanted to reassure the Algerian authorities about his political opinions and those of all the participants in the series, stating that they supported the state 100%.