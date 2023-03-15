Selma, 19, lives with post-covid – “Her whole life has been turned upside down”

All over the world, associations mark March 15 as International Long Covid Awareness day to shine a light on the disease and those affected by it. At Sergels Torg in Stockholm, the Swedish Covid Association is holding a demonstration.

Due to the illness, 19-year-old Selma Karlsson from Varberg cannot make it there. But the family has gotten involved in other ways to help raise awareness for the disease.

Start the clip to see Selma tell more about how post-covid affects life and why she hopes for a better understanding of the disease – not least in healthcare.