Eduardo Antonio receives his mother’s blessing from Cuba in a television program

Eduardo Antonio He lived a very special moment during a recent appearance on television, he spoke with his mother over the phone and she from Cuba he sent him his blessing.

On Instagram El Divo shared the video of this emotional moment in which he showed how important family is to him.

“Mommy, give me your blessing, like this in public“So that it remains for history, give it to me now, please,” the singer asked his mother.

“In the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, amen. I love you”was heard in the lady’s voice.

“Olguita of my loves, Olguita of cinnamon and honey, May God give you a lot of life to be able to have you”, El Divo then sang to her, improvising for her.

“The family is a stick, I always tell the world it bends but it doesn’t break”assured the artist.

With that idea in mind, Eduardo Antonio always prepares his shows at the Tamalazo de Krome, a matinee that is especially dedicated to the family and that the singer enjoys to the fullest with his audience.

This coming Saturday, however, the singer is preparing another very special presentation at the Anejo restaurant to which he has invited all his followers.