Disney and Ron DeSantis resolve legal dispute

Disney and a board chosen by the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantisreached an agreement this Wednesday on the management of the area that houses the entertainment company’s amusement park near the city of Orlando.

Both parties They agreed to withdraw the demands states that interposed each other, and instead, They agreed to resolve their differences out of court. so that none of them would have to admit any guilt or responsibility, according to the text of the agreement, cited by Cnn in Spanish.

The dispute began in March 2022 when the company’s then CEO, Bob Chapekspoke out against the controversial bill that prohibited teaching issues related to sexual orientation and gender identity in schools in the state.

DeSantis reacted and asked the state legislature to end the special privileges long granted to Disneyby appointing a new board of hand-picked supervisors to oversee the district.

The so-called Central Florida Tourism Oversight District threatened to raise taxes, raise utility rates and develop the land around the entertainment giant’s theme parks in Central Florida.

In response, Disney sued DeSantis and his allies last year, claiming the company’s free speech was violated.

Under Wednesday’s agreement, the company will drop the public records request lawsuit it filed in 2023 against the special tax district, which alleged the oversight board violated Florida law by withholding records.

Disney now claims that the previous agreements are void and intends to negotiate a new one that benefits the company’s development plans in the area, he said. Cnn in Spanish.

“We are pleased to end all litigation pending in Florida state courts between Disney and the Central Florida Tourism Supervision District,” he said in a statement. Jeff Vahlepresident of Walt Disney World.

“With this agreement, we look forward to working with Disney and other businesses within Central Florida to make our destination known for world-class attractions and responsible governance,” he stated. Charbel Barakatvice president of the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

“A year ago people were trying to act as if all of these legal maneuvers were going to be successful against the state of Florida and the reality is that here we are a year later and none of them have been successful,” DeSantis said Wednesday, according to the report. of CNN.

The governor, who recently ended his presidential bid, said he viewed the deal as a mutual victory for Florida and Disney and suggested it could give the company more leverage in competing with neighboring Universal Orlando theme park.

The legal war between both parties had a significant moment last February when a US judge dismissed the lawsuit filed by Disney against DeSantis and his political allies.

It alleged that the governor used his political power to punish the company for exercising its right to free speech.