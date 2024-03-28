English Federation seeks new sanctions against Italian Sandro Tonali

LONDON -. The steering wheel of Newcastle Sandro Tonali He faces new sanctions after the English Football Federation accused him of breaking betting rules.

Tonali was already serving a 10-month suspension, decreed by the Italian federation, for betting in favor of the teams he played for. He will not play until next October.

Now, the FA reported that Tonali would have broken its regulations on 50 occasions by betting on matches played between August 12 and October 12 of last year.

On October 12, Tonali was removed from the Italy national team training camp after being notified by the police that he had been implicated in a betting investigation.

Tonali, 23, arrived in Newcastle from AC Milan after a payment of 60 million pounds ($76.3 million). He made just 12 Premier League appearances after becoming involved in the betting investigation, one in which Juventus midfielder Nicolò Fagioli received a seven-month suspension.

Tonali admitted to the prosecution that he bet in favor of Milan and Brescia when he played for those clubs. His agent, Giuseppe Riso, acknowledged that his client has a gambling problem.

The player accepted his guilt in an agreement with the Italian federation that included undergoing therapy for gambling addiction. His punishment will end on July 14.

Newcastle signaled last year that it will give its full support to Tonali and his family.

The FA said Tonali has until April 5 to respond to the charges.

