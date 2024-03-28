Inter Miami reinforces its defense with Boca Juniors player

MIAMI-. Desperate to strengthen his defense, Inter Miami announced on Thursday the acquisition of the Argentine right-back Marcelo Weigandt provided on loan by Boca Juniors for the remainder of the current season.

Weigandt arrives to cover the loss on the right wing of Inter Miami following the departure of US international DeAndre Yedlin to FC Cincinnati at the beginning of March.

The agreement for the 24-year-old defender includes an option to extend the loan until the end of 2025.

With Lionel Messi fully into his first full season in MLS, Inter Miami finds itself at the forefront of the Eastern Conference. But Argentine coach Gerardo Martino’s team has conceded nine goals in six games and is coming off a 4-0 beating against the New York Red Bulls.

“Tata” Martino had recently emphasized the need to have a reliable right back. The team had improvised with Julian Gressel, Robert Taylor and the Honduran David Ruiz in the position during their last games.

Messi.jpg Lionel Messi (right) watches Inter Miami’s MLS match against Montreal from a box, Sunday, March 10, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. AP/Rebecca Blackwell

“Marcelo comes with experience in both national and international competitions. We believe that this addition helps strengthen our squad to compete for titles,” said Inter Miami sporting director Chris Henderson in a statement.

Weigandt played with the Argentina team in the U20 World Cup and that same year he debuted with Boca.

He arrives in MLS after scoring six goals and giving 10 assists in Argentina’s first division, including a spell on loan to Gimnasia y Esgrima de La Plata.

“I am excited and proud to join a club as ambitious as Inter Miami,” said Weigandt, quoted by Inter Miami. “I am looking forward to joining my new teammates, wearing the club’s colors and giving everything to help the team achieve our objectives”.

After the shocking signing of Messi in the middle of last season, Inter Miami has not tired of surrounding the Argentine star as it fights for titles on various fronts this season. He brought in Uruguayan striker Luis Suárez, who was Messi’s teammate at Barcelona. Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, other former Barcelona players, arrived at the end of last year.

Two other Argentines, midfielder Federico Redondo and center back Nicolás Freire, joined this year.

Inter Miami will host New York City FC in the MLS on Saturday and will be home to Monterrey of Mexico on Wednesday in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Source: AP