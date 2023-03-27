A boat was robbed at gunpoint in Monte Carlo | THE TERRITORY news from Misiones

Monday March 27, 2023 | 4:00 p.m.

A man who was fishing in the Paraná River, near Bairuzú, reported to the Monte Carlo Prefecture that he and his son had been the victim of a violent robbery of their boat, as well as fishing equipment last Friday afternoon.

According to sources, it was around 7:30 p.m. when the fishermen were approached by two unknown persons.

Through the testimony of the victim given to the security force, this morning paper was able to verify that the two people were rebuked at gunpoint and their canoe and all their fishing equipment were stolen.

Alfredo Hediger and his son Esteban were there to carry out a tradition that they maintain as a family.

The two decided to camp near the Paraná River to fish overnight, as they usually do. Only they never imagined that during their classic activity, they could become victims of vandalism.

According to the victim, the evening was passing when he was in the canoe named Pacú (which belonged to the victim’s father). The man was with his son, a few meters from the coast.

The sun was already setting, making it difficult to see the distance clearly. Suddenly they see a boat approaching them, he shines a flashlight in their faces and at gunpoint they force them to get off the boat.

Faced with this situation, father and son did not hesitate to pay attention to what the criminals ordered. So, they swam to shore and walked a few meters until they reached the camp.

Despite making the corresponding complaint, they still had no answers and the victim stated that on Saturday he was able to observe that the canoe was on the Paraguayan coast in front of the area where they were ambushed.

As it was learned in October last year, a fisherman was approached in the same area in the same way. This situation worries the residents since in times of fishing many decide to go to the river with their boats and see that it is a free zone.

The neighbors who live in places adjacent to the place assure that it is a smuggling area and there is no control, even more so in recent times, for which they fear that similar situations to those of the Hedigers will occur.

Faced with this situation, the president of the Fishing Club commission, Raúl Radtke, also said that “we are very concerned about what happened to the neighbor and we are collecting signatures from the entity to request more tour of the Prefecture, perhaps they need more resources or something else. The partners constantly go down to the river, they have their papers in order, so we also believe that security is necessary to transit the river”.