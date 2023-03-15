Happy Birthday Baby Boomers! / Never has a generation aged 50+ been fitter than today (with street survey)

Word & picture publishing group – health reports

Baierbrunn (ots)

Introduction: The so-called “baby boomers”, meaning people born between 1962 and 1972. Today they are between 50 and 60 years of age, a generation 50+ has never been fitter and the chances for more healthy years are good. My colleague Petra Terdenge knows more about what is now important in terms of health for this large population group:

Narrator: Most of them are doing well: professionally, financially and health-wise. We asked them personally what is important to the baby boomers for the future:

Street poll, 27 sec.

“Health is important to me, I do quite a lot for my health to maintain it. That also includes reducing the working hours…health, pursuing hobbies and travelling…health is of course important to me, and would be important to me also that I don’t suffer an economic descent… stay healthy, have time for yourself, for travel and maybe work a little less”

Speaker: The last few decades have brought health and prosperity to today’s 50 to 60 year olds – but unfortunately also often overweight, which leads to an increased risk of diseases such as diabetes. That’s why a varied diet is important, says Katja Töpfer from the pharmacy magazine:

O-Ton Katja Töpfer 12 sec.

“Eating healthy really is the best anti-aging tool of all and it’s a good time to start. Take the time to cook fresh, it’s definitely good for your health.”

Narrator: The baby boomers are also mentally fit. Because at 50 the brain is still fully functional:

O-Ton Katja Töpfer 20 sec.

“We don’t learn as fast as the boys anymore, but the good news is that we make fewer mistakes. So learning something new is a good way to stay mentally fit for a long time. A new hobby, a new language, maybe a musical instrument – that’s still possible at any time and definitely keeps you mentally fit.”

Moderation: The pharmacy magazine has put together many tips especially for baby boomers, but many are also suitable for younger people. From the ears to the heart and blood vessels to the skin, you will find out how you can stay fit and healthy for a long time.

