“Almost a strategy of chaos”: police violence strongly denounced by left-wing deputies

Left-wing politicians denounce the police violence committed during the demonstrations against the pension reform. François Ruffin warns of this “return to policing ‘yellow vests style.'”

For a week and the use of 49.3 by the government to pass without a vote in the National Assembly to the pension reform, demonstrations are daily in several cities of France. And many reports are made on social networks on cases of police violence. A situation denounced by many parliamentarians of Nupes.

“When a French hits another French, that there is one who is a policeman, the other who is a student, it is never the proof of a success. It is the mark of a failure” , thus lamented this Tuesday evening François Ruffin on France 5.

“There is almost a strategy of chaos that is put in place”, denounces the deputy of the Somme, who sees in the actions of the police for a week “the return to maintaining order ‘yellow vests way’, with the arrival of the crippled and blinded.”

The Defender of Rights says she is “concerned”

As during the Yellow Vests movement in 2018-2019, many cases of police violence have been reported in recent days at each demonstration, in particular thanks to the videos filmed by independent journalists in the processions.

A situation such as the Defender of Rights, who says she is “concerned” and “worried”, alerted on Tuesday to the consequences of preventive arrests synonymous with deprivation of liberty and recalled the rules of ethics in the preserve the order.

During the day, Amnesty International France also alerted “to the excessive use of force and abusive arrests, reported in several media.”

“They are no longer police officers. They are militiamen”

Again this Tuesday, several cases of police violence were identified. In Paris, for example, a police officer threw a grenade in the air towards the crowd, which exploded at the level of the head of a demonstrator, according to images captured by Blast.

“It’s going to end badly. Emmanuel Macron bears the responsibility for the disorder”, denounced Olivier Faure, MP and First Secretary of the PS.

“That’s it: not content to despise the people, Macron reiterates his strategy of intimidating the people, as at the time of the Yellow Vests. Mutilating, is that the project?” abounds the rebellious Maxime Laisney (LFI)

“They are no longer police officers. They are militiamen. Urgency to dissolve the BRAV-M!” also writes Thomas Portes on Twitter, relaying the images of agents violently jostling Remy Buisine, journalist for Brut.

The police “have a duty to set an example” in the mobilization against the pension reform, said Elisabeth Borne during the day before the National Assembly, during the session of questions to the government.