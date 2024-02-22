Man who was inside his car with his girlfriend is shot to death in Florida

A man was shot to death while inside his car with his girlfriend early Wednesday in a Florida city.

The crime occurred around 12:30 am in the area of ​​McClellan Street and north 24th Avenue in Hollywood, Broward.

The victim was identified as Jim White, 30, known as JB.

The Police received an emergency call alerting of a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, White was already deceased.

His companion was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

For his part, the perpetrator of the crime managed to escape before the Police arrived.

The victim’s uncle, a resident of the place, declared to America TeVe that his nephew resided in West Palm Beach. According to him, the young man was sitting in his car with his girlfriend when someone from another vehicle shot at them.

“That wasn’t a gun. It was a machine gun. Because when I woke up, I walked past the car and there were more than eight bullets,” said Renard Biennesein.

In total, the shot car received 13 bullet woundsas shown in a video taken.

Authorities are investigating the causes and circumstances of the murder.

If anyone has any information, the public is asked to contact the Broward Crime Stoppers line at (954) 493-8477.