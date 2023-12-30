El Chulo opens fire on El Taiger and launches his slingshot “El Sultan de Cuba”

El Chulo opened fire again against El Taigerbut now he did not limit himself to comments on the networks or statements in interviews, but instead launched a tirade at his opponent.

“The Sultan of Cuba” The title is the song with which the reggaeton player made the points clear to El Taiger in the midst of harsh words and even offenses.

“You finished the controversy that you started in your interview, well I’ll finish it here and when we see each other you know. `The Sultan of Cuba’ to the world for the El Chulo YouTube channel that we already swept the streets,” the singer wrote on Instagram when announcing the shooting.

“I am the fucking goat in Miami or in Belén / You’re a whale, you’re an artist man? (…) Manipulator, chancleta, tortillero, canchanfleta, with that tank body he looks like a tank, inflator / I don’t know why you challenge me, the bank account is there and you steal t-shirts”, are some of the phrases of El Chulo on this issue.

At another point in the shooting, El Chulo alluded to El Taiger’s constant publications on the networks: “Yours is the networks, gossip, focus and fussbut here everyone knows that you are a broken ass.”

In this attack by the reggaeton player there was no shortage of threats and also call El Taiger communist. In one part El Chulo says that this topic is for all the artists who have been disrespected by their opponent.

A few days ago in an interview El Chulo challenged El Taiger and assured that he will not sing anymore if the latter has more money than him.