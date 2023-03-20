Pentagon has Australian company build hypersonic aircraft

The US Department of Defense places an order with Hypersonix for a Mach 7 fast prototype.

Hypersonic missiles and aircraft are currently the subject of intense research by the world’s major military powers. There are several parallel research programs in the USA. Another has now been developed by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU), a development department of the US Department of Defense, brought to life.

Es nennt sich Hypersonic and High-Cadence Airborne Testing Capabilities (HyCAT). A big Order as part of the program now receives the Australian company Hypersonix Launch Systems.

More than 8,600 km/h

She should have one within 12 to 18 months Hypersonic aircraft prototype develop and begin field testing how Defense News reports. Working on the aircraft Hypersonix already. His name: DART NO. The aircraft is said to be 3 meters long and weigh 500 kilograms. It should fly 1,000 kilometers and at the same time Mach 7i.e. 7 times the speed of sound (8,644 km/h).

Rocket and then Scramjet

DART AE is powered by Hypersonix SPARTAN called. It’s about a scramjet engine, in German ramjet. The incoming air is compressed through a funnel, heated by fuel combustion and thereby accelerated.

Scramjets only work from a very high one minimum speed. The initial acceleration is generated by Hypersonix using a rocketonto which the aircraft is strapped.