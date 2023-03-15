Choir member about the priest’s Ume Sami: “He put it on the second try”

The TV service that was filmed in Umeå over the weekend required a part of both priest and choir.

Lena Nilsson was there when the service was held with joik as well as Sami texts and hymns.

– Extra fun with our altar rug that shows diversity; Sami colors and rainbows, I think that’s important, says Lena Nilsson in Umeå.

Without cheat sheet

But bringing in several Sami languages ​​was a challenge.

– There has been some resistance, says Nilsson, but she believes that choirs must be able to sing in several languages.

Even the churchgoers have been prepared. Here they chose hymns in Northern Sami. It is not often that the Church of Sweden highlights the Sami language in church services. Jojk in a TV service is also unusual, at least within the Church of Sweden.

– The priest read the blessing and he did it without looking at the cheat sheet. He nailed it on the second try, that was impressive!

The service which was recorded in parts can be seen in its entirety after Easter when it is shown on SVT, April 23.

