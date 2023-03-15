Are your organs an extension of your life?

Juarez City.- Specialists from the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) Chihuahua carried out the third multi-organ procurement in Ciudad Juárez, it was reported through a press release.

The institution announced that for the first time in the city the division of the liver was performed, for the benefit of an adult from the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán” (INCMNSZ), and a minor from the Naval Medical Center, place to which the kidneys were also transferred, both located in Mexico City.

The donor was a 45-year-old patient from Juarez; who was procured liver, kidneys and corneas, it was reported.

The intervention was carried out by specialist doctors from the Regional General Hospital (HGR) No. 66 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Ciudad Juárez, last Monday, who confirmed that the third multi-organ procurement that they have carried out so far was a success. of the year, it was reported in the statement.

“The above will save and improve the quality of life of patients who are waiting for an organ and/or tissue transplant, registered at the National Transplant Center (Cenatra),” said the head of the IMSS in Chihuahua, doctor Enrique Urena Bogarin.

The official explained that this procedure was done thanks to the altruism and sensitivity of relatives of a 45-year-old patient, who presented an irreversible neurological lesion that evolved into brain death, secondary to a hemorrhagic cerebrovascular event.

“We stand in solidarity with the donor’s family, whom we publicly thank for the important decision made, which shows great love for others and an invaluable humanitarian gesture,” he said.

“We also recognize the intervention in this third multi-organ procurement to the personnel of the Emergency services, Intensive Care, Internal Medicine, Nursing, of the Surgical Team, as well as managers of the different hospital units of the IMSS in Ciudad Juárez. To all of them our thanks and gratitude for their important work,” said the official.

Ureña Bogarín affirmed that the Juarez population is more aware and informed about the importance of organ and tissue donation for transplant purposes, which helps to provide new life opportunities.

To be a voluntary organ and tissue donor, you can consult the page of the National Transplant Center: or visit the IMSS page where you can register as a voluntary donor.

