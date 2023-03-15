Tania (Koh-Lanta 2023) betrayed by her allies Rudy and Esteban? His cash response

She had landed on her dream team. This Tuesday, March 14, Tania underwent, like all her other comrades, the recomposition of the tribes of Koh-Lanta, the Sacred Fire. The Yellows, it was over for her! During the fourth episode of the season, she turned Red and joined Rudy and Esteban, the alliance she had formed upon arriving on the island. But unfortunately, not everything went as planned since the young woman was eliminated at the end of his twelfth day of adventure. “The day before the board, Rudy asked me to trust him because he had a good strategy behind. I trusted him, maybe I shouldn’t have!“, she testifies today to Tele-Leisure.

“I left my adventure in the hands of Rudy“, testifies Tania (Koh-Lanta, the Sacred Fire)

The metro driver had found a strategic weapon on the camp, a vote hijacking, but had not taken Tania into his confidence. “He didn’t want to share his secret weapon with me because he had a plan already laid out that was seemingly rock solid. If he insisted so much, he was right. With hindsight, I should have pushed harder for him to explain his strategy to me because with two brains, we always go further in thinking.. I left my adventure in his hands…“, she confides seven months after the shooting.

Koh-Lanta 2023: “Esteban’s vote made me a little sad“, confides Tania

Surprise ! When the council votes were revealed, Tania learned that Esteban had voted against her, even though he was part of her alliance. “He followed the majority. At the time, it’s true that I didn’t quite understand what was going on. Esteban’s vote is the only one that bothered me a bit. He had a great personality that matched mine well… That’s the game. He thought of himself, he showed that he thought of the team. It allowed him to spend at least one more board in the adventure. He must have seen that it was going to be complicated to continue the adventure with Rudy and me. As a result, he allied himself with the majority“, analyzes the dietitian and sports coach today.

Tania (Koh-Lanta 2023) hasn’t resented Rudy since his elimination

She promises it, Tania doesn’t hold a grudge against anyone, not even Rudy. “Maybe I shouldn’t have trusted him so much, I should have sought to know his strategy to help him and go as far as possible. But I know that deep down Rudy didn’t want me to be eliminated, the idea was to go as far as possible together“, she explains. The candidate has reviewed all the candidates since their return from the Philippines and ensures to make the distinction between the game and real life. “I played, they were better than me, I accept that. I can’t always be the best“, she smiles.