INAI alert risk for sharing data on social networks

CDMX.- By providing personal data through social networks, there is a risk that they are misused and have serious consequences for users, warned the National Institute for Transparency, Access to Information and Data Protection (INAI).

For example, INAI warned, sharing information opens the possibility for criminals to locate users and plan and carry out house robberies, among other crimes.

The Institute mentioned that among the activities and information that can generate some type of risk is publishing the location in real time on social networks, sharing photos or videos of trips and publicizing the private address.

According to the latest National Survey on Availability and Use of Information Technologies in Households (ENDUTIH), carried out by Inegi, INAI specified, among the main users of social networks is the young population.

Around 35.3 million young people are Internet users, of which 33.9 million; that is, 96.1 percent interacted on social networks, revealed ENDUTIH.

The most popular networks were WhatsApp, with 31.3 million users; Facebook, with 30.7; Instagram, with 17.1; Messenger, with 14.7, and YouTube with 12.2 million.

In this context, the INAI recommended avoiding adding or contacting unknown users or with whom there is no relationship; as well as make sure to properly close the session when accessing social networks from Internet cafes and public or shared computers.

In addition, it is necessary to generate secure passwords, that is, they contain a variety of characters, combining upper and lower case letters, punctuation marks and numbers, and properly configure the security levels of social network accounts.

The INAI also advised not to carry out commercial transactions on social networks or on websites that arise from them and to disseminate personal information in a controlled, conscious and responsible manner, since once uploaded to a platform, it will be public and easily accessible.

Likewise, promote in the family and social environment the responsible use of personal data on social networks or when browsing the internet.